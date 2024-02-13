How Google Assistant Driving Mode works after apps & launcher removal [Gallery]

Google is in the process of removing the “app launcher” from Assistant Driving Mode following the announcement last month. That change rolled out to one of our Android devices, and here’s how Driving Mode now works.

The 2×2 grid icon at the right has been removed. This means compatible media apps — as well as Waze — have been removed. As such, you can no longer browse YouTube Music, Play Books, Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. through an optimized media interface with large touch targets that were particularly ideal in the car.

You now just get a settings shortcut, while the full page lets you control:

Turn on Do Not Disturb

Allow incoming calls while driving

Allow messages & voice replies

Message alert: Notification only, Hear contact name, or Hear entire message.

There’s also a link to More settings and “Turn off Driving Mode.” Meanwhile, Google explains how you should “tap the mic to use Assistant” to “call, message, or play media while navigating.” Driving Mode, like the rest of Google Assistant, is now primarily a voice-first experience.

Fortunately, Google still gives you media controls in Assistant Driving Mode. It notes the responsible app, song name, and band, with play/pause and next track buttons. You can swipe down to minimize the player, with a tap on the application icon bringing it back. Tapping the bar opens the full media app with Google Maps switching to picture-in-picture mode.

We’re seeing this Assistant Driving Mode on just one of our devices (Pixel 8) today, with the app launcher deprecation fully complete by the end of February.

Driving Mode with apps