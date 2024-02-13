Samsung’s February 2024 security update is available for these Galaxy devices

One month deep into the year, Samsung is going strong with a new security update for several devices. Here’s the full list of devices receiving the February 2024 security update.

Because of the nature of the update, Samsung isn’t bringing any big changes to One UI 6. Instead, there are a few tweaks to the software that will better protect users against malicious attacks or other vulnerabilities baked into the system.

If the February security patch is available for your Galaxy device, be sure to update it when you’re able. Security threats change fast, and keeping your device updated means the best chance of avoiding attacks.

The February security patch is going to follow the same recipe other security updates have in the past. Samsung’s most recent flagships will see the update first, followed by the popular midrange devices. Samsung prioritizing midrange devices a little more than in the past is something we’ve seen more of in the past year, and it’s a welcome shift.

This month, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was the first phone to see the One UI 6 security update. Beyond that, the Z Fold series has been spotted with the patch, as well.

Galaxy S series

Interestingly enough, Samsung has not pushed the widely available February security patch to the Galaxy S24 series – the company’s latest flagship lineup. Instead, the Galaxy S20 series saw the update before other S devices.

It makes sense, as Samsung has noted that the Galaxy S24 lineup has just been added to the group of devices receiving the monthly security update.

Galaxy S20/S20+ – G981USQS8HXA1 US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy S20 Ultra – G988USQS8HXA1 US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S21/S21+ – G991USQSAFXAI US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy S21 Ultra – G998USQSAFXAI US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S23/S23+ – S916USQS2BXAD US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy S23 Ultra – S918U1UES2BXAD US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy S23 FE – S711BXXS2BXA8

Galaxy Z Fold/Flip series

The Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series is still going strong, and Samsung still seems committed to supporting older models with updates in a timely manner in February 2024. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was the first foldable to receive the February update with other models following quickly behind.

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 5 – F946U1UES2BXAD US: Available on carrier-unlocked



Galaxy Note series

The Galaxy Note series is no more, but Samsung is still pushing periodic updates to the phone that gave way to the Ultra variant in the S series.

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy A/M/F series

Samsung’s midrange and budget lineups fall under the A, M, or F series title. The Galaxy A series is the highest performing of the category and often brings good value at reasonable prices. With that, Samsung is generally on top of doling out security updates to these devices.

Galaxy A53 – A536U1UES8DXA5 US: Available on carrier-unlocked



This list will be continuously updated as more devices receive the February security update from Samsung.