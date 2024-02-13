Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 now $300 off, official cases from $42, ASUS Chromebook, more

A discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is headlining today’s best deals at $1,500. It comes joined by rare price cuts on all four of Samsung’s official companion cases for the Z Fold 5 starting at $42. Plus, the ASUS 16-inch Chromebook Flip CX5 just got a 12th Gen Intel chip, and it now falls to $599. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fold $300 back into your wallet with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,500. Today’s offer lands from the usual $1,800 price tag, and saves you $300. It’s also the second-best price to date and the best in over a month. Also matched at Best Buy. Galaxy Unpacked has now come and gone. If you need something more capable than those new flagship smartphones, then today’s discount has your back. We take a closer look at the whole experience in our hands-on review and then break down the full experience below the fold.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form-factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before all while sliming down the overall thickness.

All four of Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases are on sale

Amazon is now discounting four different official Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases. A favorite of the batch has the first-ever price cuts on the Standing Case with Strap starting at $55. Both Sand and Graphite designs are included in the sale, each of which normally sells for $85. This is 35% off or more and marking the very first discounts so far. This cover takes the one-handed focus of extra accessories like a PopSocket and blends it right into a protective case. It’s made of an eco-conscious silicone, and features two-tone designs with the rubber strap that can fold back in when not in use. If Samsung’s Z Fold 5 is a bit too unwieldy to use with just one hand, this case helps give you some extra grip.

All of the Z Fold 5 cases on sale:

ASUS 16-inch Chromebook Flip CX5 falls to $599

Best Buy is now offering the ASUS 16-inch Chromebook Flip CX5 for $599. This is $50 off the usual $649 price tag and a rare discount on the more recent Intel 12th Gen refresh. It’s the best in several months and comes within $50 of the all-time low from last summer. ASUS just updated its Chromebook Flip CX5 with a newer 12th Generation Intel chipset to start off 2023. It only saw few discounts period in its first year, and now the newer iteration is on sale.

This Chromebook model rocks a Core i3 processor to drive all the pixels on its 16-inch NanoEdge display and also features 128GB of storage and 8GB of onboard memory. The same 2-in-1 design as the original model remains, letting you convert it between a typical laptop and folding back the keyboard into more of a tablet design. There’s also plenty of I/O, with an HDMI 2.1 output being joined by dual USB-C 3.2 slots that also make the cut alongside a typical USB-A port.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]