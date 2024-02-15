GeForce Now brings Skull and Bones to the cloud, adds 4 more titles

GeForce Now just celebrated 4 years of service, and with it comes a large list of games for February. One of those on GeForce Now is Skull and Bones, a brand-new title in it’s pre-reelase phase.

GeForce Now has undergone some serious upgrades over the past several years. The service has been at the forefront of pioneering cloud gaming and making it what it is today. It now has a stronger argument for a wider range of gamers than it did even a year ago when it finally introduced ultrawide gaming and now while it utilizes RTX 4080 SuperPOD gaming power.

GeForce Now is taking the opportunity that an anniversary presents to add a ton of games to the title library over the course of the month, and the biggest one is Skull and Bones. The game is essentially a pirate simulator or a more realistic version of Sea of Thieves. That being the case, it takes on a graphically more intense load requirement. As long as you have a strong internet connection, GeForce Now will likely run the game with very little problem.

GeForce Now is also bringing Halo Infinite to the library of supported games. This title comes as a free-to-play experience, unlike Skull and Bones, which will be sold by Ubisoft at a hefty $60 – for the base game. It’s also worth noting that Skull and Bones is technically in early access at the time of writing but will become available on February 16 for those who purchased the game early. Those who pay for early access can play Skull and Bones on GeForce Now today.

GeForce Now is also adding these titles:

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Goat Simulator 3