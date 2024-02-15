OnePlus 12 now $100 off, iOttie Android car mounts at $20, Anker chargers from $10, more

All of today’s best deals come centered around the new OnePlus 12 smartphone at $100 off. You can also bring one of iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 Android car mounts to your ride at $20 each, with Anker’s latest sale featuring chargers from $10. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $100 on OnePlus 12

The new OnePlus 12 is here, and you can save on the just-released smartphone. The big promotion this time around is taking a play out of Samsung’s book, giving shoppers a free storage upgrade. That lets you bring home the OnePlus 12 512GB for $799.99 shipped direct from OnePlus. There’s some added trade-in value from the retailer that guarantees you at least $100 back when handing in your existing device, too. Over at Amazon, the storage upgrade is matched at $100 off, too. We have the full scoop on specs in our hands-on review.

The new OnePlus 12 comes centered around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip to drive all the pixels on the 6.82-inch QHD+ display. There’s a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of brightness, with a larger battery behind the scenes clocking in at 5,400mAh. OnePlus shakes things up with up to 80W of charging here in the US with a USB-C cable, as well as the return of 15W wireless charging. This discounted model comes with 512GB of storage as well as 16GB of RAM.

Three of iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 Android car mounts hit $20

Amazon is now discounting all three of the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 car mounts. Available in different form factors to fit different types of car setups, each one now sells for $20. You’d more regularly pay $25 for either of them, and today’s offer saves you 20%. We have seen the lineup sell for less in the past, but this comes within just $3 of the all-time lows from last spring. There’s three different styles on sale, and we detail them below.

iOttie’s One Touch mounts come in different designs based on where you’d like to mount them in your ride. There is a dashboard model with a suction cup, air vent grips, and CD slot attachments that all help achieve the same feat of keeping an eye on your iPhone while hitting the road. These mounts can adjust to hold pretty much every device on the market, from smaller smartphones up to flagships like the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Anker’s latest sale has chargers from $10

Anker is back with a new mid-week sale today via its official Amazon storefront. This time around, the savings apply to a collection of USB-C chargers, cables, power strips, and other gear for your power setup. Shipping is free for Prime members on everything, and then the rest of the discounts will ship free in orders over $25. Savings start at just $10, and include gear for iPhone and Android setups, your Mac, workstation, and elsewhere around the house.

