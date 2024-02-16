 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra update claims to improve pictures of ‘fast-moving subjects’

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 16 2024 - 7:16 am PT
Samsung has started rolling out the first update for the Galaxy S24 series and posted a detailed changelog online which includes the claim that this update improved camera performance on the Galaxy S24 Ultra when “fast-moving subjects” are in the frame.

The first Galaxy S24 update, Samsung told us earlier this week, is set to roll out on February 22 to most users, but it seems the update was given a headstart in Korea. On Samsung’s forums, the company outlines this first update with a bigger, more detailed changelog compared to the vague notice given previously.

While Samsung chose to focus on the new “Vividness” display slider previously, the bulk of the changelog for this update actually focuses on camera improvements. That includes improvements to “food mode,” better brightness handling in high-resolution modes, and a fix in the Gallery when viewing DNG files from the Expert RAW app.

There are also several Galaxy S24 Ultra-exclusive fixes, such as better text clarity when zooming in, better color and exposure for the subject of a photo, and improved video quality. But, perhaps most important is a supposed improvement to “fast-moving subjects” from the rear cameras. Samsung specifically noted this is for when the shot has “backlight conditions,” but given that motion has been one of the biggest struggles of Samsung’s cameras for several years now, any improvements are great news.

The full (translated) changelog follows:

1. Image quality has been improved by adjusting the brightness when shooting backlit in high-pixel mode.

2. The clarity of text has been improved when using high magnification zoom. (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only)

3. Clarity and picture quality have been improved when recording rear video. (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only)

4. In photo mode preview, the brightness of dark areas in indoor environments has been increased and the sharpness of people has been smoothly improved. (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only)

5. Expression has been improved by additionally applying color data in food mode.

6. Colors have been improved by adjusting saturation and white balance in night mode.

7. Image quality has been improved when zooming in on the gallery after shooting a new format DNG in the Expert RAW app.

8. The expression of fast-moving subjects in backlight conditions in rear photo mode has been improved. (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only)

9. The exposure and color expression of subjects (people, flowers, etc.) have been improved in photo mode. (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only)

This update appears to be rolling out now in Korea, but isn’t yet available in other regions including the US.

H/T: Mishaal Rahman

More on Samsung:

