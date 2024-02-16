Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic hits $310 in Presidents’ Day weekend sale, more

All of the best Presidents’ Day deals are now live, with Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm landing at $310. It comes joined by a pair of Sonos Era 100 AirPlay 2 speakers at $410 as well as Samsung’s 512GB EVO Select microSD card at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm at $310

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm for $310. This is down from its usual $430 price tag and marks a new all-time low. We last saw it on sale over the holidays at $380, and now, as the first discount in months, you can take an extra $70 off. There’s a total of $120 in savings here, and today’s offer on the 47mm model is also less than you’d pay for the smaller 43mm – which clocks in at $340 right now. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic revives a different class of premium wearables from the brand that steps up to deliver a stainless steel build and the grand return of a rotating bezel. That encompasses the Super AMOLED panel that comes in either 43 or 47mm form-factors. There’s, of course, a robust list of fitness monitoring capabilities onboard, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a new BIA sensor for even more in-depth stats – all of which are powered by Wear OS 4.

Grab a pair of Sonos Era 100 AirPlay 2 speakers at $410

Woot is now offering two of the new Sonos Era 100 AirPlay 2 Speakers for $410. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Today’s offer amounts to $88 in savings from the usual $498 value that you’d pay for each of the $249 speakers. We last saw these on sale for $199 each over Black Friday, which was the first and only chance to save since launching last year. This comes within $12 of the all-time low, and is the second-best offer yet.

The new Sonos Era 100 arrives as its entry-level speaker. But there really is hardly anything about this release that can be considered basic. It features a pair of internal tweeters to go alongside three class-D amplifiers, all of which enables stereo playback from just a single one of these Era 100 speakers. These each have all of the expected Sonos smart tech, like AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Trueplay tuning. Today’s discount is also a notable way to bring two of the best satellite speakers around to your home theater setup. It’s also great for just expanding your whole-home audio kit, or taking advantage of more room-filling stereo playback.

Samsung’s 512GB EVO Select microSD card just dropped to $25

While we do have some notable deals running right now on some of the higher-end cards, Amazon is now offering a particularly solid price drop on the 512GB Samsung EVO Select microSD card at $25. Regularly closer to $35 or more these days, this marks a return to the Amazon all-time low, landing on par with last year’s holiday deal. The 130MB/s EVO Select might not be as fast as the PRO Plus or PRO Ultimate models we have on sale, but it is a whole lot less pricey – the 512GB of PRO Ultimate is down at $48 right now. So if you favor storage capacity over speeds, today’s deal is definitely worth a look at a price like this.

The EVO Select might not be the fastest option out there, but it still comes from the popular stable of Samsung solutions with compatibility across a broad range of gear, from cameras and drones to gaming consoles, Android handsets and more. It also lands with Samsung’s protection against water, extreme temperatures, drops, and more with a 10-year warranty included.

