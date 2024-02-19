 Skip to main content

Google now sells an adorable Android ‘The Bot’ figurine, but it’s going to sell out fast

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 19 2024 - 2:05 pm PT
13 Comments
android figure the bot

Google has been using “The Bot” Android mascot for the past several months, and now you can finally have your own as the company has just launched an official Android figure in its merchandise store.

The Google Merchandise Store offers various products with Google’s brands including water bottles, shirts, pens, and much more. There’s also a good assortment of Android products such as bottles and mugs, stickers, pins, socks, and sunglasses too. But, now, Google has also launched a new Android figure.

The “Android Classic Collectible” is a $16, vinyl 3-inch figure of “The Bot.” Google briefly explains the product saying:

We are beyond excited to introduce the long-awaited Android collectible figurine! This bugdroid is bursting with personality and is sure to perk up any desk or bookshelf.

Similar to the figures sold by Dead Zebra for years, this figure has posable arms, but better aligns with the new 3D Android mascot that Google introduced last year. There’s no word on who manufactures the figure, but the box style and posable antenna do seem to be somewhat close to Dead Zebra’s previous offerings.

The figure ships from Google’s store (usually with an added shipping fee) and is available, at least from what we can tell, only in the US.

Notably, this isn’t the only relatively new addition to Android’s official merch lineup, with another new addition being the “Hello Android Black Tee” which costs $28.

But, if you’re interested, you should act fast. Google’s store shows inventory levels, and at the time of publishing there are less than 150 figures left.

Update: And it’s gone… We’ll keep an eye out and update this post when stock returns.

H/T: Mishaal

More on Android:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.