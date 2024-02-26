Nothing teaser video shows off virtual Phone (2a) unboxing, confirms design

The Nothing Phone (2a) is set to be the company’s first venture into a budget-focused device. Nothing is setting its sights on a March launch date, further confirming it and the Phone (2a)’s design in a teaser post.

We already know a fair bit of information about the Nothing Phone (2a) ahead of launch. Renders have appeared in recent weeks, showing off the unique new design that comes with a budget smartphone from a company that’s out to break conventional design traditions.

A new teaser posted on Twitter/X and YouTube showcases the Nothing Phone (2a) in a virtual space. The scene is a virtual unboxing, blown up to industrial proportions. It looks like the video takes place through an actual AR experience in London, though we can’t confirm that as of yet. While the massive unboxing is in no way real, the teaser is a fun little confirmation of the Phone (2a)’s design before launch.

Up until now, the actual design of the Nothing Phone (2a) hasn’t been entirely confirmed. Videos posted by the company’s marketing team seem to tease the idea of a new camera bump and lighting design, with nothing concrete to confirm. Now, an official video shows off the familiar look we’ve been seeing in renders up until this point. The most prominent feature is the dual-lens camera array right in the middle of the phone’s top section. The divisive design choice is already turning heads, but it will be interesting to see it in person.

The post also nails down the expected March 5 launch date we saw with marketing emails a couple of weeks ago. The company may post more teasers for the device to garner some attention before the full launch, or this may be the last we see of it until then. Either way, the Phone (2a) is expected to carry a lot of the same charms the Phone (2) with a MediaTek processor.