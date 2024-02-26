Tecno Pova 6 Pro has a 6,000 mAh battery and some fun lights on the back

At MWC 2024, Tecno has launched the Pova 6 Pro, launching later this month in select markets with a gigantic battery and lighting on the back of the device.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro is a flashy mid-range Android smartphone destined for select markets that will firstly include India, the Philippines, and Saudi Arabia. The device is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6080 processor, has 5G support, and runs Tecno’s HiOS on top of Android 14. It also has 12GB of RAM (supplemented by 12GB more sourced through the on-board storage), a 108MP main camera, and a 32MP front-facing camera.

The device further has a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that, while just 120Hz, has a 2160Hz PWM rate and bezels that measure just 1.3mm. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor and 256GB of storage.

The two interesting tidbits about this device, though, start with the battery. Powering the Tecno Pova 6 Pro is a 6,000 mAh battery. While there’s no wireless charging support, it supports 70W wired charging and promises to retain at least 80% of its capacity after 6 years of use.

Beyond that, the Pova 6 Pro comes in two colors. There’s a reasonably subdued black/grey, and a vibrant green color too. Both, though, include rear lighting effects that can integrate with information from the device such as incoming calls or games.

Tecno explains:

POVA 6 Pro 5G propels smartphone design into the future with a striking Dynamic-Eye Design. The hardcore aesthetic comes to life with mesmerizing Dynamic Light Effect on back cover. In total, 210 single-point controlled MiniLEDs create ring-shaped and propeller-shaped light effects in the futuristic display. Overall, up to 9 different scenarios like calls, power status, and gaming with 101 different user-defined effects can be personalized, allowing users to craft their own POVA experience.

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro is set to launch in India, the Philippines, and Saudi Arabia by the end of this month, while it will launch in Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America over the coming months.

At MWC, Tecno is also showing off its rollable concept phone – stay tuned for our hands-on coverage.

