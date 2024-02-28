Google Pixel Tablet down to $449 (Save $150), Nest Cam Outdoor from $100, more

A new all-time low on the Google Pixel Tablet is headlining today’s best deals, as the 256GB model drops down to $449. That $150 discount comes joined by the Nest Cam Outdoor starting from $100 each, as well as official Google Pixel Watch 2 Active bands at $32. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s new Pixel Tablet 256GB has never sold for less

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is offering the new Google Pixel Tablet for its best price yet. The elevated 256GB Wi-Fi model drops down to $449. It’s down from $599 in order to save you $150. That’s an extra $50 below our previous mentions, as well as a new all-time low. It has previously only ever dropped to $499, and now that trend has been broken with the most sizable price cut yet. We explore the whole experience below the fold, or you can just hop over to our hands-on review, too.

Taking a more unique approach to the tablet form-factor, Google’s latest crack at the product arrives with a 10.95-inch LCD display that powers the Android 13 experience with the Tensor G2 chip. But where things actually get interesting is the new Charging Speaker Dock, which lets you turn the Pixel Tablet into a Nest Hub of sorts.

One of the neat things about the Pixel Tablet is that you can score extra versions of the Charging Speaker Dock in order to refuel or take advantage of the smart display mode in multiple rooms around the house. It’s also getting in on the savings on Amazon, with the dock now selling for $78. This is a new all-time low at $51 off the usual $129 price tag and marks a rare chance to save in the first place. It’s a great option for expanding the capabilities of the tablet to more than just a single room and also beats our previous mention by $20.

Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor start from $100 each

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is offering a 3-pack of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor for $350. My Best Buy members can take an extra $50 off, dropping the price to $300. Today’s offer is down from $450 in either case and means that each camera starts from $100. Our last mention was $130 for a single camera, dropping today’s offer by an extra $30 per device. Overall, today’s discount saves you $150. Head below for more.

Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor features a weather-resistant build that can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either, while still enjoying the full benefits of an Assistant-enabled camera. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too.

Save on official Google Pixel Watch 2 Active bands

Amazon is now marking down a collection of official Google Pixel Watch Active bands. Quite a few styles are available, and pricing starts at $32 for the porcelain white model. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and marking a new all-time low. Today’s offer is nearly $4 under our previous mention, too. These Active Bands take on a more workout-friendly design, as you’d expect from the name, with a waterproof design made of a higher-end Fluoroelastomer material with stainless steel clasp and lugs.

DJI’s Osmo Action 3 camera falls $199

Amazon is now offering the DJI Osmo Action 3 for $199. This is the now previous-generation action camera from DJI, and Amazon is clearing out inventory at $131 below the usual price tag. It originally sold for $330, and then dropped to $249 earlier in the year. Today’s offer is an extra $50 off and a new all-time low.

The DJI Osmo Action 3 might not be the newest release from the company, but it’s certainly worth considering at today’s closeout price. It houses a 4K HDR sensor with super-wide FOV and 10-Bit color recording inside of a rugged body that can tag along for pretty much any adventure. Whether you’re looking to record those final few trips to the slopes or have big ambitions for when the weather warms up, the Osmo Action 3 is equipped to keep up. It can record 120 FPS at 4K, as well as 240 FPS video if you don’t mind dropping down to 1080p.

TP-Link’s affordable smart cams now even lower

Amazon has now kicked off a new sale event featuring the already affordable TP-Link Kasa smart cameras at even lower prices. One notable option has the 2023 model Kasa Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt Security Camera in black down at $26. This model launched on Amazon last spring at $35 and has since bounced between $30 and full price before dropping slightly lower at the tail end of last year. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find to deliver a relatively new indoor smart camera from a trusted brand at a particularly low price.

The EC71 Kasa Smart Indoor Camera on sale above features pan and tilt action to keep everything in the room in view with a 360-degree horizontal and 113-degree vertical range. That’s alongside motion tracking tech, real-time alerts, and live video feeds being sent to your smart device of choice. This model also features 2-way audio and an optional built-in siren for security as well as subscription-free onboard footage storage by way of the 256GB microSD card slot.

