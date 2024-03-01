 Skip to main content

Beeper for Android preparing major redesign with tablet mode, message search, more

Following the whole Beeper Mini debacle, the regular Beeper app is getting a major redesign that brings long-awaited features.

Announced on Twitter/X by Beeper cofounder Eric Migicovsky, the full Beeper app on Android is getting a major redesign. The new look will bring some elements from the basically-dead Beeper Mini to the main app, which is certainly a major improvement. It’s considerably more modern-feeling and looks more natural on an Android device.

Way better than that, though, is that Beeper is added some long-awaited features on Android.

These new features include some simple things, like an OLED black dark mode and support for chat bubbles, but also some bigger additions, like support for a multi-pane mode on tablets. Messages will also now cache locally, which should massively improve loading times. Migicovsky says chats now open “instantly.”

The Beeper mobile app will also be able to directly add or modify connected chat networks, where that has to be handled from the desktop app today.

Perhaps the most exciting new addition is message search. This feature will allow Beeper users to locate messages not just from individual conversations, but from all of their connected chat networks.

Message threads will also now be supported across all chat networks.

None of this changes that Beeper has lost iMessage support, which was a major selling point, but it does seem like it will deliver a way better experience for those using the app for its still-useful connections to apps like WhatsApp, Signal, Google Messages, and more.

There’s no word on when this new Beeper redesign will be rolling out, but Migicovsky says it is “in the final stages.”

Are you still using Beeper?

