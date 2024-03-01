Google Pixel 7 Pro drops to $528 (Save $371), Anker Android accessories, more

Who needs Google’s latest when you can save $371 on the Pixel 7 Pro. Today’s spring saves are dropping the previous-generation handset to $528 to go alongside some Android accessories from Anker and Razer. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Skip Google’s latest and save $371 on Pixel 7 Pro

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $528. Today’s offer marks down the unlocked 128GB smartphone from its original $899 price tag. This is $371 off and a new all-time low on the entry-level storage capacity. Our previous mention was the 256GB model down at $600 back at the beginning of the year, for comparison. We breakdown how this smartphone stacks up against the 2023 roster below the fold, and our original hands-on review offers some extra insight.

This might not be the latest smartphone on the block, but there’s no arguing with a $371 discount. The Pixel 7 Pro arrives as last year’s flagship from Google and is still one of the company’s more capable releases to date. It packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen on the front, with a triple sensor camera array around the back comprised of a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chip, which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM on the base model.

Anker’s power strip cube with 20W USB-C ports drop to $15

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 3-outlet Cube Power Strip with 20W USB-C for $15. This is down from its usual $20 price tag and matches the all-time low. This is $1 under our previous mention, too. Anker’s power strip packs three full AC outlets and some more mobile-friendly ports into a cube. It plugs into the wall with a 5-foot extension cord and lets you charge six devices at once. On top of the AC outlets, there’s dual USB-A slots and a 20W USB-C port.

Dock your Android smartphone in Razer’s Kishi V2 controller grip

Amazon is now offering the Razer Kishi V2 USB-C Mobile Gaming Controller for $82. This drops the iPhone 15 and Android gamepad down from its usual $100 price tag in order to mark the best price cut in months. We did last see it on sale for $5 less in December last year, and now it’s $18 off as the fourth-best price to date.

Whether you’re looking to step up the Apple Arcade experience or take advantage of more ergonomic gameplay for diving into Genshin Impact, Among Us, and Call of Duty Mobile, Razer’s Kishi V2 controller grip is a must. Relying on a USB-C connection that delivers passthrough charging and an adjustable design, these are compatible with a wide variety of handsets including the latest from Apple like iPhone 15, whether you’re rocking the 15 Pro Max or one of the smaller handsets. It also supports just about all of the popular Android smartphones.

