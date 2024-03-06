OnePlus Watch 2 first discount hits $250, Razer Kishi Pro Android controller grip $97, more

The first chance to save on the new OnePlus Watch 2 is headlining all of today’s best deals. The new wearable just released last month and is now down to $250. It comes joined by Razer’s Kishi V2 Pro USB-C Gamepad Grip for Android smartphones at $97, as well as the even more affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at just $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

The first discount on the new OnePlus Watch 2 is here. Amazon has it marked down to $249.99 shipped in both Black and Radiant Steel colorways. That’s $50 off the usual $300 price tag and marks a new all-time low. We did see a launch promo include the same $50 in savings when you traded in a smartwatch, but now you can get the same value without having to part with an existing wearable or go through the trade-in process. Get the full scoop on what today’s discount gets you in our launch coverage.

OnePlus has learned a lot about what customers want from a smartwatch, and the new OnePlus Watch 2 definitely puts those lessons into practice. It features upwards of 100 hours of battery life, or about four full days of usage, alongside Google’s Wear OS 4 platform. It sports a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip to power the experience, which in this case is centered around a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. The whole package is rated with 5ATM water-resistance levels, too.

Razer’s Kishi V2 Pro USB-C Gamepad Grip with haptic feedback hits $97

Amazon now offers the Razer Kishi V2 Pro Android Gamepad for $97. This drops from $150 and down to an Amazon all-time low, although we have seen another offer elsewhere at $7 less to start the year. The $53 in savings make this the second-best offer we’ve seen and the lowest since January. The Razer Kishi V2 Pro is the highest-end version of these gaming grips out there, with tons of features that level it up from some of the more standard models around.

It most notably features HyperSense Haptics, which brings the kind of rumble vibration features from your home console to a handheld build. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack for passing through audio to your gaming headset, as well as a dedicated Xbox button – to go alongside its Microsoft-oriented button layout. Razer’s Kishi V2 Pro otherwise features the same design we’ve come to expect. It has an adjustable grip design that can attach to your Google Pixel 7, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and a wide range of other Android smartphones. There’s a USB-C connector, as well as a passthrough port for charging while you play.

Spring clearance takes $250 off Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The rugged smartwatch drops to $200 from its usual $450 price tag. This is not only $250 off, but also the best discount ever. We last saw it at $300 over the holidays, and now an extra $100 in savings has been applied. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review or head below as we take a deeper dive at how it all stacks up.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers all of its usual fitness tracking tech but with an even more premium and rugged design than even the newer additions to the lineup. The titanium case protects all of those features, including the circular sapphire glass display and 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot.

We also put together a recent feature last fall that walks you through why the new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model isn’t a direct replacement to the Galaxy Watch 5. With that newer release, you’re missing out on the titanium shell, massive battery life, and more rugged vibes. If you’re on the fence about bringing home Samsung’s latest, our recent coverage should help. As should today’s $250 discounts.

Sonos Era 300 AirPlay 2 smart speaker drops to $359

Sonos is now offering a rare chance to save on its latest Era 300 Smart Speakers. Each one drops down to $359 as part of its in-house refurbished listings. Both white and black models are available in this sale. This is the first discount we’ve seen in any condition, dropping from the usual $449 going rate you’d normally pay. There have been some bundles here and there with other home theater gear, but this is the first time a standalone discount has gone live on just a single one of the new speakers, let alone one that saves you $90.

The new Sonos Era 300 arrive as the company’s latest smart speakers. They’re not the entry-level Era 100s, but a more capable option centered around six custom class-D amps that power four tweeters and two woofers. Each speaker is capable of true stereo audio playback, while also boasting Dolby Atmos support and Trueplay tuning to customize sound to your specific room – not to mention Spatial Audio support. AirPlay 2 is enabled by Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and there is also Bluetooth, plus a USB-C port with support for wired Ethernet and 3.5mm audio connections. It gains all of the other Sonos perks, too. Go get a closer look in our launch coverage.

meross Matter Smart Plug with energy monitoring hits $14

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its latest Matter Smart Plug down at $14. This model landed on Amazon last month at $21 and is now back down to the lowest price we have tracked at $7 or over 30% off the going rate. This is also matching our previous mention and on par with its standard mini Matter plug right now. The newer model on sale here today also features “Matter Simple Setup (MSS)” action for Echo gear – you can get more details on that from Amazon right here.

These Matter plugs work alongside your Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, and Google Assistant hubs and Matter gear. This makes for a more organized unified control setup for all of your supported gear. From there, you can expect real-time power consumption tracking to keep an eye on which of your electronics is sucking up the most power and how to optimize usage. And, as expected, it will provide app and voice control over all of the gear you have connected.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]