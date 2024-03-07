Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 sideload is bricking Pixel phones

There appears to be issues with sideloading Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 today. Following the release, three Pixel devices we tried installing the release on are stuck at the Google logo.

The sideload from your computer proceeds normally. However, when you attempt to restart, your device will get stuck on the Google logo.

This happened on three devices, including the Pixel 8 Pro and Fold. So far, we’ve only successfully installed on one device (Pixel 8) by sideloading.

The on-device OTA, which you get from Settings > System > Software updates > System update, is installing successfully.

We’ve reached out to Google for more information, but we recommend not sideloading on a daily driver just yet.

The successful fix we’ve tried is sideloading the previous Beta 1 OTA:

With your Pixel on the “Google” logo screen, hold down the power button until your device shuts off After your device turns off, hold the volume down key and then hit the power button Once on bootloader, navigate to Recovery mode Press power then volume up Sideload the Beta 1 OTA which you can find links for below:

Pixel 8 Pro: OTA

Pixel 8: OTA

Pixel Tablet: OTA

Pixel Fold: OTA

Pixel 7a: OTA

Pixel 7 Pro: OTA

Pixel 7: OTA

Pixel 6a: OTA

Pixel 6 Pro: OTA

Pixel 6: OTA

Pixel 5a: OTA

