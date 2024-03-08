 Skip to main content

Honor Magic 6 ‘Ultimate’ teased with wild new camera design

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 8 2024 - 7:45 am PT
Following the global debut of the Honor Magic 6 Pro at MWC recently, Honor is now teasing the “Magic 6 Ultimate” which should be announced soon.

In a post on Weibo, Honor teased that the Magic 6 “Ultimate” has a design which is an “ultimate artistic masterpiece.”

The centerpiece of the new design is a wild new camera module which takes up the majority of the back of the device and has a square-like shape with two rounded corners and two which connect to metal portions at the side of the device.

But, interestingly, we can’t see any cameras in the teaser. It seems entirely possible that Honor just isn’t showing how the cameras are positioned, but another possibility is that the device has some trick to hide the cameras, perhaps employing special glass like a concept OnePlus showed off a few years back.

We won’t have to wait long to find out more, as Honor says the full announcement is coming on March 18. Odds are slim, though, that the device will see a global launch.

