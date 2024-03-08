Samsung is boosting Galaxy S24 Ultra trade-ins again, up to $1,000 off

The Galaxy S24 Ultra isn’t even three months old, and Samsung is already offering up boosted trade-in bonuses again. Until Sunday, March 10, users can get up to $1,000 for a traded-in device on top of a $100 Samsung credit if you plan on going through a carrier.

Samsung’s springtime deal for the Galaxy S24 Ultra is excellent, but it comes with one caveat. According to the website, the $1,000 trade-in cap is set for specific carriers. Those include AT&T and T-Mobile. If you want to use Verizon, the trade-in bonus is maxed out at $800, and unlocked gets you up to $750.

If you’re in the market for a Galaxy S24 Ultra and know you’ll find yourself on a carrier, this is a great deal. Those who want something unlocked can switch around or have the option to do so. The trade-in value for the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still boosted to $750, but it’s not quite as remarkable as being able to trade a Galaxy S20 in from four years ago for $1,000.

Trade-in values per device

Each carrier has its own special value for each device that you might want to trade in, and it’s all available on Samsung’s website to make it as easy as possible. Below, we’ll add some of the devices that hit the max trade-in value per its carrier. That way, you can see exactly what device gets you and how much on whichever provider.

Note: AT&T’s trade-in values are similar to T-Mobile’s, but T-Mobile requires you to enter an IMEI. Because of that, we don’t have the exact estimates on hand.

Device AT&T Verizon Unlocked Galaxy S23 series $1,000 $800 $550 Galaxy S22 series $1,000 $800 $450 Galaxy S21 series $1,000 $800 $200 Galaxy S20 series $1,000 $800 $200 Galaxy Z Flip 3 $1,000 $800 $200 Galaxy Z Flip 4 $1,000 $800 $450 Galaxy Z Fold $1,000 $800 $300 Galaxy Z Fold 2 $1,000 $800 $400 Galaxy Z Fold 3 $1,000 $800 $450 Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1,000 $800 $600 Pixel 8 series $1,000 $800 $400/$450 Pixel 7 series $1,000 $800 $300/$450 Pixel 6 series $1,000 $800 $200 Pixel Fold $1,000 $800 $600 iPhone 15 Pro $1,000 $800 $750 iPhone 15 Pro Max $1,000 $800 $750 iPhone 14 Pro Max $1,000 $800 $550

To get the full $1,000 trade-in bonus from Samsung during the springtime event, you’ll need to be an existing or new AT&T customer trading in just about any new-ish device. Anything down to the Galaxy S20 series will get you $1,000 back, which is an insanely good deal. For Verizon customers, the deals are still good and go down to the older devices, too, but they cap at $200 less than AT&T. For those who want an unlocked device, $750 is the max, but only for Apple devices.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a really good phone, but somewhat hard to justify at $1,300. If you can get a trade-in that brings that down to even $800, it’s absolutely worth it, in our opinion.

Samsung’s deal event will go on through March 10, when it’ll end, and we’ll have to wait around for another boosted trade-in event at some point in the future.