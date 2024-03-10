 Skip to main content

It’s not just you, Nvidia GeForce Now is currently down in global outage

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 10 2024 - 2:19 pm PT
1 Comment
nvidia geforce now logo

If you’re trying to log onto GeForce Now for some weekend gaming, the service is currently experiencing a global outage.

Confirmed this afternoon on Twitter/X, Nvidia says that GeForce Now is down almost entirely, and has been for over two hours now according to reports on DownDetector.

The service allows users to open the app, view their library, and try to launch a game, but the stream never loads up. The loading screen just loads for a while before eventually failing. Nvidia confirmed on its status page that the outage is global, but that a fix has been identified.

As for when GeForce Now will be back up and running, there’s no ETA just yet.

Games themselves are, of course, unaffected, and can still be run on local machines.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.