It’s not just you, Nvidia GeForce Now is currently down in global outage

If you’re trying to log onto GeForce Now for some weekend gaming, the service is currently experiencing a global outage.

Confirmed this afternoon on Twitter/X, Nvidia says that GeForce Now is down almost entirely, and has been for over two hours now according to reports on DownDetector.

The service allows users to open the app, view their library, and try to launch a game, but the stream never loads up. The loading screen just loads for a while before eventually failing. Nvidia confirmed on its status page that the outage is global, but that a fix has been identified.

As for when GeForce Now will be back up and running, there’s no ETA just yet.

Games themselves are, of course, unaffected, and can still be run on local machines.

We're aware that members are currently experiencing issues with GeForce NOW.



Follow status here: https://t.co/rbfQ3JgciG — 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) March 10, 2024