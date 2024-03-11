 Skip to main content

Google Pixel 8 series supports display output in latest Android 14 beta

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 11 2024 - 11:15 am PT
8 Comments

Through the past several years of Pixel phones, none have supported the ability to use the USB-C port to put anything on an external display. But with the latest Android 14 beta, Google has finally enabled display output on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Some previous Pixel smartphones have had the hardware needed for display output, but with it completely disabled. On the Pixel 8 series, Google left the functionality a little closer to being live, but plugging into an external monitor still did nothing.

That’s now changing, though, as Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 enables the ability to mirror the Pixel 8’s display to an external monitor over USB-C.

Android Authority confirmed that, without modification, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro support connecting to an external display with this latest Android beta. When plugging into a display, the phone now pops-up a prompt asking if you’d like to “mirror to external display.” The connected monitor then shows your Pixel’s screen at the center of the display with the wallpaper extended to cover up the rest of the empty space.

This comes as Android is still building out “Desktop Mode,” which has been in the works for quite a while now.

As for whether or not this will end up launching with the final debut of Android 14 QPR3 later this year, that remains to be seen, but this is a big step for official display output support on Pixels.

More on Google Pixel:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8
Android 14 Beta

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.