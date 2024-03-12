Google Pixel 8 returns to all-time low of $540 in today’s best deals, official Galaxy S24 cases, more

Just $540 is all you need to bring home Google’s latest Pixel 8 smartphone, as a $159 drops it to an all-time low. Today’s other best deals include the first discounts on a batch of Samsung’s official Galaxy S24 series cases starting from $26, and Jabra’s Elite 10 ANC earbuds at $200.

Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 8 returns to all-time low of $540

Woot is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 8 128GB for $540. Today’s offer is down from the smartphone’s usual $699 price tag. It saves you $159 and marks a return to the all-time low for only the second time. We got our hands on the new release back at launch and wrote all about how this is the “small phone of our dreams” in our review.

The new Google Pixel 8 leans into tons of AI features with the new Tensor G3 chip to back it up. There’s newfound Magic Eraser technology for photo and video editing, as well as a 6.2-inch Actua display. It packs nearly all of the pro features of its larger counterpart into a smaller body, meaning you don’t have to decide between an unwieldy phone with all of the features and a more compact device that compromises – Pixel 8 does both! There’s a dual camera array around back that is backed by all-day battery life to round out this flagship smartphone.

Samsung’s official Galaxy S24 series cases start from $26

Amazon is now offering the first-ever discounts on a collection of official Samsung Galaxy S24 cases. Including covers for all three of the new flagship Galaxy handsets, you’ll find deals on slim and stylish vegan leather cases as well as protective accessories with some added features. Everything ships free for Prime members, as pricing starts from $26 across the whole assortment of Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra smartphones. Shop everything right here.

Enjoy Dolby Atmos playback on Jabra’s Elite 10 ANC earbuds

Amazon is offering the Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds for $200. This is the first discount since we heard that Jabra had some software improvements on the way back at CES, and saves you $50 from the usual $250 going rate. These are some of our favorite earbuds around, and now you can enjoy their Dolby Atmos playback for the second-best price yet. Today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low. You can explore the whole experience in our hands-on review.

The new Jabra Elite 10 earbuds arrive as the company’s latest and greatest releases. More capable than anything we’ve ever seen from the company before in the true wireless stable, the Elite 10 doubles down on higher-end listening with Dolby Atmos. Everything comes packed into a unique form factor that I’ve found to be quite comfortable from personal listening. Sound quality lives up to the hype and Atmos backing, with advanced active noise cancellation also making the cut.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]