 Skip to main content

Spotify will add music videos in some countries, challenging YouTube Music

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 13 2024 - 9:48 am PT
1 Comment
spotify

Spotify has announced that it will start showing music videos, but only in select countries.

In an effort to further improve “artist-to-fan connection,” Spotify is adding music videos to the “Now Playing” screen, with a “switch to video” button that will show the official music video for a song you’re listening to on a phone or TV. The feature works rather similarly to YouTube Music, which has supported a switch between music and video since its inception.

Spotify explains:

They’re a powerful way for fans to discover and connect with music, and a natural fit to live on Spotify. That’s why we’re excited to launch music videos in beta for Spotify Premium users across 11 markets, adding another way to enhance the artist-to-fan connection. 

The beta version of music videos on Spotify begins rolling out today with a limited catalog of music videos, including hits from global artists like Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice, or local favorites like Aluna and Asake.

The feature will be available across Android, iOS, and Spotify’s apps on TVs and desktop. Users are able to switch between audio and video while the song is playing, and switching to the video on mobile is also as simple as just rotating the device to landscape orientation.

Right now, though, music videos on Spotify are only in beta, and limited in where they’re available. Spotify says that music videos will be available in the U.K., Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya for the time being, before expanding elsewhere in the future.

More on Spotify:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube Music

YouTube Music
Spotify

Spotify

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.