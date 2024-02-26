Android media switcher rolling out Spotify Connect support

As announced at CES 2023, Google is rolling out support for Spotify Connect in the Android media switcher to improve the cross-devices experience.

Spotify Connect devices will appear alongside your paired Bluetooth headphones and speakers, as well as Cast targets. This means Spotify users don’t have to open the app’s Now Playing screen in order to select supported devices. Google wants to cut down on how “selecting and changing which devices to play on can be time consuming if you have to go into each app to manage the controls.”

Google said last year that it was “working closely with Spotify to enable their users to easily switch playback between any Spotify Connect device from Android’s media player.” This compatibility was originally expected last year.

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting for the “media notifications” feature that was announced at the same time: “…you’ll be able to tap to start listening to a podcast in the car, continue on your phone and headphones and finish on your TV at home. As you move your physical location, you’ll see these media notifications on your phone or other devices asking if you’d like to transfer the audio over to a nearby device.”

Google is working with YouTube Music and Spotify on adding support for media notifications. It’s all part of the Cross device SDK.