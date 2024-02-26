 Skip to main content

Android media switcher rolling out Spotify Connect support

Avatar for Abner Li  | Feb 26 2024 - 12:03 am PT
2 Comments
spotify logo

As announced at CES 2023, Google is rolling out support for Spotify Connect in the Android media switcher to improve the cross-devices experience.

Spotify Connect devices will appear alongside your paired Bluetooth headphones and speakers, as well as Cast targets. This means Spotify users don’t have to open the app’s Now Playing screen in order to select supported devices. Google wants to cut down on how “selecting and changing which devices to play on can be time consuming if you have to go into each app to manage the controls.”

Google said last year that it was “working closely with Spotify to enable their users to easily switch playback between any Spotify Connect device from Android’s media player.” This compatibility was originally expected last year.

  • Android media switcher Spotify
  • Android media switcher Spotify
  • Android media switcher Spotify

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting for the “media notifications” feature that was announced at the same time: “…you’ll be able to tap to start listening to a podcast in the car, continue on your phone and headphones and finish on your TV at home. As you move your physical location, you’ll see these media notifications on your phone or other devices asking if you’d like to transfer the audio over to a nearby device.”

Google is working with YouTube Music and Spotify on adding support for media notifications. It’s all part of the Cross device SDK.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
Spotify

Spotify

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com