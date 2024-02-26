Google Messages will let you chat with Gemini

As we previously spotted, Gemini is coming to Google Messages as a chatbot that helps you “draft messages, brainstorm ideas, plan events, or simply have a fun conversation.”

“Gemini” will appear as a new conversation in Google Messages. It is powered by Gemini 1.0 Pro and has been adapted to provide more concise responses suited for phones.

Besides asking questions and other text generation, Gemini in Google Messages can create images when given a prompt. There’s also support for Gemini Extensions that provide access to Google Workspace (Gmail, Drive, and Docs), Maps, Flights, Hotels, and YouTube. You can also upload and query images with Gemini in Messages, but voice memos are disabled in these chats.

Example prompts include:

I haven’t reached out to my friend in a while. Help me draft a short message to check in and reconnect.

Suggest a 3-course dinner menu that’s impressive but manageable for a novice cook. Dietary restriction: vegetarian.

I’m going to a social event where I barely know anyone. Come up with a few interesting conversation starters.

You can long-press on a Gemini response to give it a thumbs up/down.

On the privacy front, Gemini in Google Messages is a direct 1:1 conversation between you and the generative AI/LLM. It will not read any other conversation on your device and cannot be brought into a group conversation. Your conversation with Gemini is happening over RCS, but there’s no end-to-end encryption. You’re just interacting with Google.

The existing Gemini Apps Activity setting applies, with the ability to select between a 3, 18, or 36-month retention period. You also have the ability to turn off Gemini Apps Activity in which case chats are only stored for 72 hours.

It is rolling out in open beta starting this week for a small percentage of users before a wider launch. You need the:

Pixel 6 or later

Pixel Fold

Samsung Galaxy S22 or later

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Z Fold

Gemini for Google Messages is launching with English support in most countries (“over 165“), while the capability in Canada will also support French. You have to sign-up for the Google Messages beta and be over 18 to use.