YouTube TV also getting video player redesign with side-by-side sports scores

Mar 13 2024
Like the main service, YouTube TV is also rolling out a redesign of its video player on televisions to offer live scores and other sports information.

YouTube TV on televisions will let you shrink the video player to see a column of sports stats. Instead of the video description, comments, and products/shopping integration (shown below), you’ll see key plays, live scores, and player stats. You will be able to interact with that information and watch the game without obstruction.

Visually, this will be reminiscent of YouTube TV on the iPad and Android tablets. When watching a game, you get a right-hand column with three tabs for stats, key plays, and league scores. There’s also the fantasy football view. The real-time stats are synced to the game and won’t spoil you if you’re watching a DVR recording or are behind the live broadcast.

YouTube tells us that this sports-centric video player redesign is rolling out to YouTube TV subscribers over the coming days.

