YouTube TV ‘Build a Multiview’ rolling out, starting with NBA League Pass

Avatar for Abner Li  | Feb 14 2024 - 4:28 pm PT
Following testing last month, YouTube TV is now rolling out its “Build a Multiview” capability.

Since the launch last year, YouTube TV picked/curated what Multiviews you could watch. You can now “build your own combos, with up to 4 pre-selected games.” Besides not being available for non-sports content, this is specifically launching for subscribers that have NBA League Pass (currently $49.99 for the entire season). 

From the YouTube TV Home tab on televisions, start a live game and then click “Watch in Multiview” where “Build a Multiview” should appear as the new option.

This is still not as customizable as people want, but it’s a start. It looks to still only be available on smart TVs and other streaming devices.

Google previously said Multiview is computationally intensive and has to be processed on its servers: “This means that every unique combination watched in multiview uses limited data center and computational resources. Because each region has unique, local content, we are especially constrained on the number of combinations we can create that include local feeds. We try to select the best combinations based on expected popularity, and are always improving our processes.”

