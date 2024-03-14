Google I/O 2024 set for May 14

Following the “Break the loop” puzzle this morning, Google has announced that I/O 2024 is taking place Tuesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. PT.

I/O 2024 will kick off with a main keynote hosted by CEO Sundar Pichai at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. This will be followed by the developer keynote and on-demand technical sessions.

Starting in 2016, Google has hosted I/O at the concert venue next to its headquarters, though there was no show in 2020 and the year after was entirely online. There will be a “small live audience” and a livestream for everyone else.

Update: For those in-person attendees, there will be a second day of live programming on May 15. In the past, I/O spanned three days, but it has only been a day-long event for the last two years.

Google will make the agenda and session list available closer to I/O 2024. Online registration begins today and is free.

Registration for Google I/O 2024 enables you to stay up to date about the schedule and content along with relevant developer news via email. As a registrant, you can also create a developer profile to get the most out of the digital experience by saving and viewing content that’s relevant to you.

Expect a slew of AI announcements and more on Android 15. I/O is a perfect opportunity for Google to detail Android XR. On the hardware front, we expect the Pixel 8a to be announced.

