Hands-on: Genshin Impact-themed OnePlus 12R smartphone is now available

OnePlus is back to partner with Genshin Impact on a new limited-edition version of the OnePlus 12R. This new edition applies the electric design of the character Keqing to the company’s latest mid-range smartphone, complete with an entirely new colorway, themed UI, and tons of accessories.

OnePlus is back for its second Genshin Impact collab

OnePlus and miHoYo are teaming up once again. The two companies are back for their second collaboration, this time putting Keqing in the spotlight. The new themed smartphone is a follow up to last year’s limited-edition release that saw Xiangling get her own OnePlus 11 bundle.

The new Keqing OnePlus 12R is now available for pre-order before of launching in March. Ahead of time, I am taking a hands-on look to see just how all of the theming from Teyvat stacks up. First and foremost, this is a themed OnePlus 12R. It comes with a limited-edition design based around the character and her electric attacks, as well as a themed version of OxygenOS and tons of accessories.

Unboxing the new Keqing OnePlus 12R

Right when you get the themed OnePlus 12R, there’s no doubt that this is, in fact, a Genshin Impact collaboration. The blue box features Keqing right on the cover and unfolds to offer even more references to the game from miHoYo.

Combing through the different layers of the box reveals all of the included gear, with the smartphone sitting right on top. There’s a Keqing pin off to the side, which really sets the pace for how much merch you’re getting on the swordfighter. Aside from the new smartphone, my favorite inclusion has to be the themed 80W SUPERVOOC Power Adapter and USB-C cable, which both come in a new Glinted Lightning colorway. You also get a themed OnePlus 12R case of Keqing, as well as a SIM tool that’s customized around the charger.

Then there’s all of the gear that fits in more with the kind of collectibles that Genshin Impact fans would love. There’s this fold-out little diorama that’s simply adorable, and provided the perfect way to take photos of the OnePlus 12R for this hands-on piece. Any kind of anime or video game fandom like Genshin means acrylic stands should be standard for merch, and OnePlus is finally realizing this! It includes two different designs, one of which doubles as a smartphone stand.

I personally moved past all of that in my first unboxing to check out the Chibi Metal Badge Set. I’m a sucker for collectible pins, and getting a sheet of eight different designs themed around Keqing, but as an ordinary girl, has me nerding out. It’s such a cute addition and very clearly shows that OnePlus spend a bit more time tailoring this to fans. Because after all – that’s who this is for, right?

The theming extends past the packaging this time, too. All of the Keqing inspiration comes packed right into the actual smartphone, from its Android experience to the smartphone hardware itself. Taking the handset out of the packaging immediately reveals the Electro Etching finish on the back that adds a cute pattern beneath the three-sensor camera array.

Booting up the smartphone keeps running with that same attention to detail. There’s a themed boot animation, which loads into an animated Keqing lockscreen, as well as a matching clock widget that fits in with the aesthetic of the game. The OnePlus 12R even has an overhauled UI that wraps icons in a themed Genshin Impact design.

It’s all in stark contrast to last year’s Xiangling-themed OnePlus 11 – which was running as stock of an OxygenOS build as can be.

A closer look at the themed OnePlus 12R

As far as the smartphone itself goes, the OnePlus 12R is the company’s newest flagship-killer. It’s a more mid-range handset that just began shipping earlier in the month after being revealed in January. This Genshin Impact version is the same as the elevated configuration as the base handset. It comes centered around the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and is backed by 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

That powers the 6.78-inch AMOLED display on the front and enables its 120Hz refresh rate. The internal 5,500mAh battery is backed by the same 80W SUPERVOOC charging as on its flagship counterpart, and around back there’s a 50MP main camera with both macro and ultrawide lens for good measure. All of that makes it a more budget-friendly option to consider compared to some of the higher-end handsets just hitting the market.

We dive into how OnePlus managed to deliver more flagship-caliber specs at a midrange price over in our announcement coverage.

Now available for purchase

The new OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact smartphone is now going up for pre-order today. This special edition smartphone carries a $649.99 price tag. That’s an extra $50 over the 256GB configuration of the standard handset – but it does include all of the different accessories on top of just the handset.

It officially is slated to begin shipping next month on March 21.

OnePlus is also backing the launch with some promotions to help make it more affordable. You can take $100 off just by trading in any smartphone in any condition while subscribing to OnePlus will unlock an extra $30 off the smartphone.

9to5Google’s Take

I am so thrilled to see OnePlus take another crack at a Genshin Impact smartphone. I’m even more thrilled to be blown away by its execution this time. The theming on the Keqing OnePlus 12R is just so fun and thorough that the $50 price increase from the standard edition actually feels warranted.

It’s fantastic to see OnePlus take some criticisms to heart and actually change up the approach, too. Back when I took a hands-on look at the OnePlus 11 collaboration last year, I was left wanting more. The Xiangling inspiration on the packaging was amazing, sure, but it lacked the same level of polish we’re seeing this time around.

If you’re going to make a Genshin Impact phone, you might as well go all the way with it. The kinds of enthusiasts who would be interested in this kind of collaboration in the first place – like myself – eat up these kinds of collectibles and goodies. And the smartphone itself is just gorgeous, too.

So, with all of my critiques from before addressed, I am just simply left enjoying how great of a collector’s piece this will be for fans of Genshin Impact. Thanks for listening to fans, OnePlus! If you’re taking any advice for next year’s collaboration, I’d simply adore if you could give Jean Gunnhildr some love with her own smartphone bundle.