Google Pixel 7 Pro drops to $630 alongside ASUS Chromebox 5 at $439 in today’s best deals

Today’s best deals have Pixel 7 Pro dropping to a better value than Google’s newer handsets at $369 off. Plus, a rare chance to save on the ASUS Chromebox 5 means you can get a desktop Chrome OS machine with Thunderbolt 4 for $439. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Skip Google’s latest and save $369 on Pixel 7 Pro

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel 7 Pro 256GB for $630. Today’s offer marks down the unlocked 256GB smartphone from its original $999 price tag. This is $369 off and a new Amazon all-time low on the elevated storage capacity. We did previously see this selling for $30 less over at Woot back at the very beginning of the year. We breakdown how this smartphone stacks up against the 2023 roster below the fold, and our original hands-on review.

This might not be the latest smartphone on the block, but there’s no arguing with a $369 discount. The Pixel 7 Pro arrives as last year’s flagship from Google and is still one of the company’s more capable releases to date. It packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen on the front, with a triple sensor camera array around the back comprised of a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chip, which is complemented by 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM on the base model.

ASUS Chromebox 5 packs Chrome OS into a compact desktop

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Chromebox 5 for $439. This headless Chrome OS desktop normally sells for $515 and drops down to a new all-time low with today’s rare discount. It’s the only discount we’ve seen at Amazon and beats the last offer from Best Buy by an extra $26. We hardly ever see discounts on these desktop Chrome OS machines, either, making today’s price cut all the more notable.

The ASUS Chromebox 5 is effectively a Mac mini but for the Google world. It comes powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and is backed by 8GB of memory as well as 128GB of SSD storage. It also sports Wi-Fi 6E connectivity as well a 2.5GbE port on the back. Thunderbolt 4 also means you can connect it with external docks or monitors if the dual HDMI and DisplayPort connections aren’t quite to your liking. The whole build then comes packed into a low-profile design that’s made of recycled plastic and covered in a scratch-resistant textured surface.

Meta Quest 2 is the best value around in VR at $199

Amazon now offers the Meta Quest 2 Standalone VR Headset for $199. Down from $250, this is a new all-time low. Back when we first reviewed the headset, we noted that it was a “huge leap in the right direction for VR.” That leap forward still stands today, as this is one of the best values around for virtual reality.

Whether you know it by the Oculus or Meta naming scheme, the Quest 2 delivers an untethered virtual reality experience that doesn’t need an external PC or sensors to experience all of the immersion that VR has to offer. You’re also getting a pair of controllers that take the interactivity to a new level for diving into games like Among Us VR and more. Meta is also removing the need to log in with Facebook, as well.

Best trade-in deals

