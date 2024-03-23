Ottocast brings wireless Android Auto and CarPlay to more cars [Save 25%]

One of the more annoying parts of using Android Auto is plugging your phone into the car. In my experience, cables degrade quickly, making the connection unreliable. Hit a bump in the road? Oops, there goes your Android Auto.

Thankfully, our friends at Ottocast have a full lineup of dongles that can easily make your car’s Android Auto wireless – while also supporting wireless CarPlay for iPhone owners! For a limited time, 9to5Google readers can take advantage of an exclusive 25% discount on some of Ottocast’s best Android Auto products by using code “9to5google25” at checkout.

One of the exciting and unique aspects of Ottocast’s wireless lineup is that it’s well-suited to families that are split across the Android/iPhone divide. Before, in order to use Android Auto and CarPlay, you would need to keep both a USB-C cable and a Lightning cable, unplugging and replugging depending on who’s driving. The iPhone 15’s swap to USB-C helps alleviate that somewhat, but not everyone will upgrade right away.

By using one of Ottocast’s Android Auto-compatible dongles – compatible with most Android Auto and CarPlay vehicles – you can easily connect both an iPhone and an Android to it without issue. With the press of a button, you can swap which phone is connected to your car.

Ottoadapter MX

At the forefront of the sale lineup is one of Ottocast’s more affordable options for wireless Android Auto, the Ottoadapter MX. Alongside the ability to connect Android Auto and CarPlay wirelessly, the Ottoadapter MX includes support for AirPlay screen mirroring for YouTube, opening a world of new content for your car’s infotainment screen.

Ottocast has also strived to minimize the latency that normally plagues wireless Android Auto dongles. This helps ensure that your taps feel snappy and the on-screen map feels responsive. And things should stay smooth over time, as Ottocast offers automatic wireless updates for its products.

For drivers who just want Android Auto and CarPlay support but don’t need any extra bells and whistles, this base model from Ottocast is likely just what you’re looking for. The Ottoadapter MX normally carries a retail price of $149, but our readers can enjoy an exclusive 25% discount by using code “9to5google25“.

Play2Video Pro

Moving up the lineup, the Ottocast Play2Video Pro carries many of the same core features of the Ottoadapter MX – including wireless Android Auto and CarPlay with low latency and automatic updates – but with one major tweak.

Instead of AirPlay connectivity, the Play2Video Pro includes its own on-device experience powered by Android 12. This turns your car’s screen and speakers into a miniature theatre, perfect for squeezing in a bit of your favorite shows while waiting in the car. Just connect to Wi-Fi, such as through your phone’s hotspot, and you gain access to an array of built-in apps:

IPTV

Netflix

Spotify

USB media

YouTube

YouTube Music

For all these extra features and the improved hardware, the Play2Video Pro only carries a slightly higher retail price, at $179, further discounted by 25% with our special promotional code.

OttoAibox P3

Lastly, for those who take their in-car experience and portable media very seriously, the OttoAibox P3 offers a massive step up in quality and features. Like the Play2Video Pro, the OttoAibox P3 includes wireless access to Android Auto and CarPlay along with a built-in OttoDrive 2.0 (Android 12) system. However, this premium model also includes access to the Google Play Store, allowing you to install many of your favorite apps and games to be played right on your car screen.

Powering those apps, the OttoAibox P3 packs a Snapdragon 665 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, which can be further expanded by another 256GB through the microSD card slot. This should give you plenty of room to keep offline copies of your favorite movies, shows, games, and more.

What really sets the OttoAibox P3 hardware apart, though, is its inclusion of a mini-HDMI port. This allows you to simultaneously display Android Auto/CarPlay or your OttoDrive apps onto your car infotainment display and a rear headrest screen, keeping your family entertained.

The OttoAibox P3 is also designed to be supremely portable. After a long road trip, you can take the palm-sized box out of the car and connect it to a portable projector or perhaps a hotel room television. Just connect it to one of Ottocast’s available remote controls. Wherever you go, your favorite content can go with you!

Of course, to offer this premium, featureful experience, the OttoAibox P3 carries a higher price tag, retailing at $339. But, again, our loyal readers can enjoy an exclusive 25% discount by using code “9to5google25“, making the OttoAibox P3 a fantastic deal for anyone seeking a way to massively enhance their in-car (and out-of-car!) entertainment.