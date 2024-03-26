Google Nest Cams start from $70 in Tuesday’s best deals, DJI drones, Matter gear, more

All of today’s best deals come joined by a chance to save on Google’s latest Nest Cams from $70. With three different form-factors for your Assistant setup, the savings continue over to Govee’s new Neon Rope Light 2 with Matter from $50 as well as DJI Mini 4 Pro drones at $609. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on all of the latest Google Nest Cams

Amazon is rolling out a spring sale on all of Google’s latest smart Nest Cams. Offering the best prices we’ve seen since back over Black Friday last year, you’ll find three different ways to outfit both inside and outside of your home with some added surveillance for all things porch pirate defense and just adding a little peace of mind to your setup. Pricing starts at $70 and carries over to everything from standalone cameras of both the wired and battery-powered varieties to floodlight cameras and more.

Google’s Nest cameras all integrate into the company’s smart home ecosystem, with Assistant support right out of the box. These all offer tighter integration than you’ll find from other third-party solutions, with premium builds to go alongside their discounts.

DJI Mini 4 Pro drones start from $609

DJI is now offering a rare chance to score an in-house refurbished DJI Mini 4 Pro Quadcopter starting at $609. That includes the DJI RC N2 remote and drops from the usual $759 price tag you’d pay over at retailers like Amazon – at least for a new condition model, that is. Today’s offer is one of the only chances to save period since launching last fall and is the best value to date at $150 off. You can step up to a bundle with the screen-based DJI RC 2 remote at $769, down from $959.

DJI’s new Mini 4 Pro is the company’s latest sub-250-gram folding quadcopter. It packs the company’s first omnidirectional obstacle avoidance tech and O4 video transmission features. There’s a maximum 45-minute flight time and 18Km range. The drone comes equipped with some of the most capable aerial photography capabilities of any model this size, sporting a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor with support for 4K/60FPS recording and HDR and 10-bit D-log color – not to mention a rotating setup that can capture true vertical video, too. We break down everything that’s new over in our launch coverage at DroneDJ.

Govee’s new Neon Rope Light 2 packs Matter from $50

Govee’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new Neon Rope Light 2 for $70. That drops the 16.4-foot long version down from $100 and to the second-best price we’ve tracked. It’s only the second discount so far period, and comes within $5 of the launch discount that was live for just 2 days after it officially went up for purchase earlier in the month. So if you missed it, now you can save $30 on the all-new smart home upgrade. It also carries over to the shorter 9.8-foot model at $50, down from $70 with the on-page coupon.

Govee’s new Neon Rope Light 2 arrives with an even more flexible design than the original, which makes it easier to make whatever fun patterns or shapes you want out of its up to 16.4-foot length. The real star of the show this time, though, is Matter support. It means you can connect the lightstrip to Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant right out of the box without needing an extra hub.

The rest of the upgrades over the original amount mainly to software features that Govee is rolling out in the companion app. There’s a Shape Mapping function that automatically converts whatever unique design you make with the Neon Rope Light 2 into a digital rendition for you to adjust the color and lighting on. You can get the full scoop over in our launch coverage, too.

Save $50 on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung just announced it would be bringing live translation tech to its Galaxy earbuds, and some savings are live to mark the feature announcement. Amazon now has the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $180 in all three colors. This is $50 off the usual $230 price tag and comes within $10 of our previous mention. It’s a notable discount to bring home the company’s latest flagship earbuds before the new features land at the end of the month.

Packed into the refreshed design, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro arrive with Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at a solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience in our hands-on review, as well.

Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM sees third-ever discount

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM Bluetooth Speaker for $300. Today’s discount applies to both black and white colorways and drops from the usual $350 price tag that either of them carries. There’s $50 in savings on the pair as well as the chance to score only the third discount to date. It matches the second-best offer so far, is the first markdown since January, and comes within $15 of the all-time low. We break down the whole experience over in our launch coverage.

The big selling point on the EPICBOOM is Ultimate Ears’ new adaptive EQ tech. The portable speaker can automatically tune its 4.6-inch woofer and dual high-frequency 45mm transducers to your surroundings. It then still has most of the other staples that the company is known for. There’s a familiar fabric-wrapped design that means the EPICBOOM is waterproof, with an IP67 rating that also comes backed by a floating design. It has NFC pairing to Android smartphones, and a Magic Button that can be customized for one-touch access to your favorite music.

