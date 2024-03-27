Humane Ai Pin has Google Photos, Contacts integration

Ahead of the Ai Pin launching in the coming weeks, Humane is detailing more about the experience, including how it will have some basic Google Photos integration.

The Humane Ai Pin has a 13-megapixel ultra wide camera (120° FOV and f/2.4 aperture). You can take a photo by tapping twice on the touchpad with two fingers, using your voice, or with the laser display.

The device’s “Ai Photographer” — as it’s branded — “captures three images in a burst to ensure the best results” and then “performs color correction and denoising.” (This functionality is a bit like Google Clips, though that Made by Google device was meant for more stationary usage.) You can preview pictures you’ve just taken on the laser display.

Low resolution versions of the photos are immediately uploaded over LTE, which is part of the required $24 per month subscription — to the Humane.Center cloud/web portal. When you’re on Wi-Fi with adequate battery life, full resolution photos and videos are uploaded.

If you link Google to Humane.Center, those full-res photos and videos will then be exported to Google Photos. Linking also lets you sync Google Contacts to the device, while Google Calendar integration was recently teased as “coming soon.” It will let you ask about upcoming events via voice commands, with support for follow-up questions related to duration and who’s on the invite list.

These basic integrations/APIs, which are open to all developers, would explain why Google is listed as offering services for the Ai Pin.

Other third-party services you can link for contacts are Apple/iCloud and Microsoft.

Humane is currently preparing the Ai Pin for shipment, with the first orders of the $699+ set to arrive in mid-April.