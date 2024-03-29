 Skip to main content

Google says Pixel 8’s stuttering scrolling issue will be fixed in Android 15

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 29 2024 - 12:29 pm PT
Scrolling issues have been reported by some Google Pixel users for years now, with the issue resurfacing recently on Pixel 8. Now, though, Google claims that Pixel scrolling issues should be gone for good in Android 15.

On the Issue Tracker, a thread dating back to October of last year has amassed hundreds of comments from users, particularly on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, who have found that the device is frequently stuttering while scrolling. The issue shows up through the system and some apps, too.

In a poll we ran back in October, over 50% of 9to5Google readers said they noticed scrolling issues in certain apps, while over 35% said they never noticed scrolling issues at all.

Google, in an update shared on the thread (via Android Police), says that this issue is “fixed” with the solution being distributed as part of the “next Android release,” probably referring to Android 15.

Ongoing optimizations in performance and power are slated for the next Android release.

These include improvements positively impacting overall system UI jank as well as use cases tied to some Android applications.

Android 15’s final release is still quite a ways away, though, as we’re just now on the second developer preview.

This wouldn’t be the first time Google acknowledged and claimed a fix for this issue, though. When the Pixel 7 first launched, users reported scrolling issues, only for Google to fix the problem a ways into Android 13’s release schedule.

