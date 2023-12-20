Google adds Diamond tier to Play Points in the US

With the 40% off Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and Tablet discount, we first noticed that Google added the “Diamond” tier to the US Play Points program.

Previously, “Platinum” was the highest level in the US. After amassing over 3,000 points in a calendar year, you get 1.4 points for every $1 spent and weekly prizes of up to 500 points. There’s also “Premium support” that lets you:

“Jump ahead of the waiting list for Play issues. When you call or chat with our support team, you’ll automatically be prioritized and get less waiting time.”

“Chat with an expert from a dedicated support team. If you have Platinum or Diamond status, you’ll immediately get matched with specially selected agents from a team dedicated to support Platinum or Diamond status users.”

Google first launched the Diamond tier in Asia, and recently made it available in the US if you earn over 10,000 Play Points. It now appears in the Play Points dashboard on Android and the web as the next level for you to reach. This gets 1.6 points per dollar spent and weekly prizes of up to 1,000 points.

There are no changes to the in-game point (4x) or book multipliers (5x) from Platinum. Other benefits are found in the Perks tabs:

Platinum remains the top Play Points tier for most countries.

