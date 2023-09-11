 Skip to main content

You might be able to get free NFL Sunday Ticket through Google Play Points

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 11 2023 - 8:59 am PT
2 Comments
How to Google Play Points

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube has arrived and its one of the best ways to catch all of your team’s games, but it’s also pretty pricey. Currently, though, Google Play is giving away free access to NFL Sunday Ticket through its Google Play Points system.

Google Play Points have been around for the past few years as a way to earn perks through purchases on the Play Store. Everything from buying apps and games to in-app purchases can get you points. Those points can then be used to get discounts on in-app purchases, credits for the Play Store, freebies, and even discounts on Google hardware.

Currently, Google is giving away free access to NFL Sunday Ticket via Play Points.

The giveaway, open through September 13, will give users with a Platinum status in Google Play Points a chance to win free NFL Sunday Ticket. Google tells us that 855 winners will be picked out of those who enter in the giveaway. Once winners are picked, they’ll be notified via email.

To enter in the giveaway, you’ll first need Platinum status in Google Play Points which requires 3,000 points in a year. If you’re eligible, you can open the Play Store, tap on your profile picture, tap on Play Points, and then navigate to the “Perks” tab.

More on Google Play Points:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket
Google Play Points

Google Play Points

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.