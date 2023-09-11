You might be able to get free NFL Sunday Ticket through Google Play Points

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube has arrived and its one of the best ways to catch all of your team’s games, but it’s also pretty pricey. Currently, though, Google Play is giving away free access to NFL Sunday Ticket through its Google Play Points system.

Google Play Points have been around for the past few years as a way to earn perks through purchases on the Play Store. Everything from buying apps and games to in-app purchases can get you points. Those points can then be used to get discounts on in-app purchases, credits for the Play Store, freebies, and even discounts on Google hardware.

Currently, Google is giving away free access to NFL Sunday Ticket via Play Points.

The giveaway, open through September 13, will give users with a Platinum status in Google Play Points a chance to win free NFL Sunday Ticket. Google tells us that 855 winners will be picked out of those who enter in the giveaway. Once winners are picked, they’ll be notified via email.

To enter in the giveaway, you’ll first need Platinum status in Google Play Points which requires 3,000 points in a year. If you’re eligible, you can open the Play Store, tap on your profile picture, tap on Play Points, and then navigate to the “Perks” tab.

