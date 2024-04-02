 Skip to main content

Google rolling out Circle to Search for Pixel Fold

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 2 2024 - 9:35 pm PT
1 Comment

Following last week’s announcement, Circle to Search is already rolling out to the Pixel Fold.

Circle to Search started rolling out last Wednesday for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7a, as well as Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series. Google said it was coming next to the Pixel Fold and Tablet. 

The visual search experience, which has a new introductory prompt, is quite straightforward, especially on the cover screen. That said, you cannot activate CtS on the homescreen of the foldable display — or Pixel Tablet — because the navigation bar doesn’t appear. The search field doesn’t span the entire width of the inner screen, though the results sheet does and looks a bit too stretched.

You can disable Circle to Search from Settings > System > Navigation mode > Gesture navigation — if you accidentally keep triggering it.

  • Pixel Fold Circle to Search
  • Pixel Fold Circle to Search

We’re seeing Circle to Search live on the Pixel Fold — which has been updated to the April security patch — this evening, but it’s not appearing on the Pixel Tablets we checked. This expanded availability should really have been announced with the March Feature Drop when it came to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Meanwhile, Google has also rolled out a translate button next to the Search bar on phones. The translation will replace the original text to help preserve context. This is not yet appearing on the Fold.

Pixel Fold Circle to Search
Pixel Fold Circle to Search
Pixel Fold Circle to Search
Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold
Circle to Search

Circle to Search

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com