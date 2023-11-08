Google bringing its Search Generative Experience (SGE) to over 120 new countries & territories

The Google Search Generative Experience (SGE) is getting a huge international expansion in over 120 new countries and territories and a handful of new generative AI-powered features.

At the moment, SGE is available in the US, India, and Japan. It’s now coming to over 120 countries and territories in Latin and South America, sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia Pacific. The full list is below, and availability by signing up through Search Labs is rolling out now in desktop Chrome. Mobile support will go live over the coming weeks.

Similarly, SGE now supports Indonesian, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish. This joins English, Hindi, and Japanese with all SGE users able to use these seven languages.

Related: Google SGE rolling out AI image generator

In terms of new features, SGE is experimenting with the ability to ask follow-up questions directly from the result page. In the example below, “As a follow up” appears underneath the “People also ask” section.

Maybe you searched for “how to run with my beagle” and now you want to ask “how about hiking.” Just tap to enter your question and let your curiosity lead the way. This update will start to roll out over the coming weeks, starting first in English in the United States, and we will continue to iterate on this experience.

Google is also leveraging generative AI to improve translations by underlining words in phrases that have “more than one possible meaning.” This is rolling out soon in the US for English-to-Spanish translations before broader availability.

Tap any of those words and you can indicate the specific meaning that reflects what you want to say. This option may also appear when you need to specify the gender for a particular word.

Lastly, SGE is bringing interactive definitions for educational topics like science, economics, and history to coding and health information. Hover over highlighted words to see their definition and related imagery.

This update is rolling out over the next month, in English in the United States, with more countries and languages expected to follow soon.

American Samoa Gabon Northern Mariana Islands United States Minor Outlying Islands Angola Gambia Pakistan Uruguay Antigua and Barbuda Ghana Palau Uzbekistan Bahamas Grenada Panama Vanuatu Bangladesh Guadeloupe Papua New Guinea Venezuela Barbados Guam Paraguay Vietnam Belize Guatemala Peru Western Sahara Benin Guinea Philippines Zambia Bhutan Guinea-Bissau Puerto Rico Zimbabwe Bolivia Guyana Rwanda Botswana Haiti Saint Kitts and Nevis Brazil Honduras Saint Lucia Brunei Indonesia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Burkina Faso Jamaica Samoa Burundi Kenya São Tomé and Príncipe Cambodia Kiribati Senegal Cameroon Kyrgyzstan Seychelles Cape Verde Laos Sierra Leone Central African Republic Lesotho Singapore Chad Liberia Solomon Islands Chile Madagascar Somalia Malawi South Africa Malaysia South Korea Colombia Maldives South Sudan Comoros Mali Sri Lanka Congo [DRC] Marshall Islands Suriname Congo [Republic] Mauritius Taiwan Cook Islands Mexico Tajikistan Costa Rica Micronesia Tanzania Côte d’Ivoire Mongolia Thailand Dominica Mozambique Timor-Leste Dominican Republic Myanmar Togo Ecuador Namibia Tokelau El Salvador Nauru Tonga Equatorial Guinea Nepal Trinidad and Tobago Eritrea New Zealand Turkmenistan Eswatini Nicaragua Ethiopia Niger Tuvalu Fiji Nigeria U.S. Virgin Islands French Guiana Niue Uganda