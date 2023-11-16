 Skip to main content

Google SGE will let you visualize clothing using AI and shop for real matches

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 16 2023 - 4:00 am PT
0 Comments

In one of the more interesting and practical AI use cases, the Google SGE (Search Generative Experience) will let you imagine the clothing you want and then shop for real-life matches. 

Google’s example workflow is somebody looking for and not being able to find a “colorful, patterned puffer jacket” when searching via text alone. SGE will offer a “Generate images” button to create “photorealistic, generated images that match your vision.”

Via text prompt, you can customize and change it to a “colorful metallic jacket instead of patterned.” Google notes that “20% of apparel queries are five words or longer.” Once you arrive at a design that matches what you had in mind, “scroll down to see similar shoppable products.”

  • Google SGE clothing
  • Google SGE clothing
  • Google SGE clothing

This clothing feature is building on the image generation feature Google added to SGE last month and the 35 billion listings in its Shopping Graph. It’s rolling out on mobile in the US this December to SGE users.

Meanwhile, searching for gift ideas with SGE will now show a “wide variety of subcategories to explore.” For example, “great gifts for home cooks” will return “specialty tools, artisanal ingredients, culinary subscriptions and even experiences like cooking classes — with options from brands large and small.” You can even fine-tune the prompt: “great gifts for home cooks who love pasta.” 

Lastly, the generative AI-powered virtual try-on tool now includes men’s tops after launching with women’s clothing in June.

Search for “men’s tops” in the Google app or mobile web to see results from Abercrombie, Banana Republic, JCrew, and Under Armour in the US. After selecting a piece of clothing, you can see it on a real person with “40 models ranging in skin tone, body shape, height and size so you can make a more confident decision.”

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google AI

Google AI
Google Shopping

Google Shopping
Google SGE

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com