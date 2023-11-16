Google SGE will let you visualize clothing using AI and shop for real matches

In one of the more interesting and practical AI use cases, the Google SGE (Search Generative Experience) will let you imagine the clothing you want and then shop for real-life matches.

Google’s example workflow is somebody looking for and not being able to find a “colorful, patterned puffer jacket” when searching via text alone. SGE will offer a “Generate images” button to create “photorealistic, generated images that match your vision.”

Via text prompt, you can customize and change it to a “colorful metallic jacket instead of patterned.” Google notes that “20% of apparel queries are five words or longer.” Once you arrive at a design that matches what you had in mind, “scroll down to see similar shoppable products.”

This clothing feature is building on the image generation feature Google added to SGE last month and the 35 billion listings in its Shopping Graph. It’s rolling out on mobile in the US this December to SGE users.

Meanwhile, searching for gift ideas with SGE will now show a “wide variety of subcategories to explore.” For example, “great gifts for home cooks” will return “specialty tools, artisanal ingredients, culinary subscriptions and even experiences like cooking classes — with options from brands large and small.” You can even fine-tune the prompt: “great gifts for home cooks who love pasta.”

Lastly, the generative AI-powered virtual try-on tool now includes men’s tops after launching with women’s clothing in June.

Search for “men’s tops” in the Google app or mobile web to see results from Abercrombie, Banana Republic, JCrew, and Under Armour in the US. After selecting a piece of clothing, you can see it on a real person with “40 models ranging in skin tone, body shape, height and size so you can make a more confident decision.”