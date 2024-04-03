Fourth Google Store opening in Boston on Friday

Google Store Newbury Street in Boston is opening on Friday and will be the company’s fourth retail location for hardware products.

It’s home to Pixel phones, tablets, watches, Fitbit trackers, Nest smart home products, and even branded merchandise. Those in the area also have the option of purchasing online and doing in-person pickup. On-store services include Pixel repairs, troubleshooting, and more.

Retail space is limited to the first floor with the wooden aesthetic continuing. As you enter, you’re greeted by a Pixel Tablet display, with the phone section to the left and wearables, including a dedicated table to try out bands, behind that.

There are accessory walls lining the back of the store, with smart home products rounding out the space. You can demo the devices placed on the tables, while floating boxes tell you more about the product.

Photos courtesy of Andy Ryan

It joins Chelsea (New York), Williamsburg (NY), and Mountain View (California). So far, Google has been opening one site a year since 2021. Chelsea and Mountain View — at the Googleplex — are more or less flagship locations, while Newbury Street is closest to Williamsburg in size.

Google Store Newbury Street is located at 153 Newbury Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02116. It’s open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.