Nvidia GeForce Now will start showing ads to free users

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 27 2024 - 2:15 am PT
Free users of Nvidia’s GeForce Now service will start noticing ads when they start up a cloud gaming session, the company has confirmed.

Update 2/27: The original date mentioned for this rollout is Febraury 28. However, that date has since been adjusted to March 5.

Speaking to The Verge, Nvidia confirmed that, starting on March 5, free users of GeForce Now will begin seeing ads. The ads will not appear to any users on the paid Priority or Ultimate tiers.

The good news, though, is that these ads won’t affect gameplay. Nvidia explains that ads will appear “while waiting in queue for a gaming session” and that ads will be up to two minutes in length. GeForce Now’s free offering generally does involve waiting in line for quite some time to get a gaming session (limited to one hour once started), so popping an ad on that waiting screen does give Nvidia a chance to monetize these free users.

Nvidia also explains that this new monetization could be a benefit to free users, as the company added that this could “reduce average wait time for free users over time.”

Free users will get an email from Nvidia before March 5 to explain the change.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Cloud gaming

