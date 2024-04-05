Google Pixel’s Phone app prepares a ‘Lookup’ button for unidentified callers

The Google Pixel’s Phone app might be getting a new “Lookup” function that allows users to quickly search the web for unknown numbers.

The last few iterations of Android have really put a strong emphasis on calling and call safety. The addition of Google Assistant features like Call Screen and Hold For Me have done a lot to streamline the most frustrating aspects of taking and making calls.

An upcoming update to the Phone app pre-installed on Google Pixel phones takes that a step further. A new button recently cropped up on beta versions of the Pixel’s Phone app, showcasing a new “Lookup” button (via PiunikaWeb).

The Lookup button shows up when expanding a recent call card. The space is usually occupied by an “Add contact” button and a couple of other options. In this case, the ability to reverse search the number is added to the far right.

The Pixel’s Lookup function is accessible in the Phone app beta version 127.0.620688474. When tapping the Lookup button, Google Search can be opened with the number already entered in the Search bar. It looks as though Google isn’t adding any special sort of database or access to one; rather, it’s relying on the available information surrounding publicly available phone numbers. This will likely come in handy for business numbers more than personal ones. It also comes as an after-the-fact feature instead of something during the call itself.

There’s a chance this feature looks a little different when it arrives, which could be in an upcoming feature drop. There is also a chance the Lookup button is in its very early development stages and could take a while to get to the Phone app on the Google Pixel series.

