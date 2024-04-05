Pixelated 004: Podcast about Google Podcasts

Welcome to the fourth episode of Pixelated, a podcast by 9to5Google. We talk a lot about the death of Google Podcasts and do a quick recap of the week in Pixel.
- Google Podcasts shuts down in the US
- It could’ve been great: An abridged Google Podcasts history
- Android 14 April security patch rolling out: What’s fixed for Pixel
- Pixel Watch April 2024 update rolling out with 2 new features
- Google on Video Boost, improving on-device video, and ‘Pixel 9’
