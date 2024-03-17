Google Store boosts Pixel 8 Pro discount, Pixel Fold down to $1,299

Following the last sale in February, the US Google Store is once again discounting the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro this spring.
Google has increased the Pixel 8 Pro discount by $50 to $250. $200 was previously the biggest discount, with the phone now starting at $749. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 is $499 after a $200 discount, previously $150.
The US Google Store is taking $500 off the Pixel Fold (previously $400), with the foldable now starting at $1,299. There are also increased trade-in values.
- $125 off Pixel 7a: $374 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $500 off Pixel Fold: $1,299 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $200 off Pixel 8: $499 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $250 off Pixel 8 Pro: $749 — Amazon — Best Buy
|Towards Pixel Fold
|Towards Pixel 8 Pro
|Pixel 7 Pro
|$470
|$360
|Pixel 7
|$390
|$320
|Pixel 6a
|$210
|$210
|Pixel 6 Pro
|$400
|$300
|Pixel 6
|$340
|$260
|Pixel 5a
|$180
|$180
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|$900
|$750
|iPhone 14 Pro
|$700
|$650
|iPhone 14
|$270
|$470
|Galaxy Z Fold 4
|$600
|$380
|Galaxy Z Fold 3
|$450
|$270
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|$625
|$625
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|$460
|$460
|Galaxy S21 Ultra
|$450
|$360
Finally, the Pixel 7a is $125 off at $374. These deals end on April 6, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Other Pixel discounts during this Google Store spring sale include:
- $80 off Pixel Watch (first-gen): $199.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $60 off Pixel Buds Pro: $139.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $100 off Pixel Tablet 128 GB: $399 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $150 off Pixel Tablet 256 GB: $449 — Amazon — Best Buy
