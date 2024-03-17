Google Store boosts Pixel 8 Pro discount, Pixel Fold down to $1,299

Following the last sale in February, the US Google Store is once again discounting the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro this spring.

Google has increased the Pixel 8 Pro discount by $50 to $250. $200 was previously the biggest discount, with the phone now starting at $749. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 is $499 after a $200 discount, previously $150.

The US Google Store is taking $500 off the Pixel Fold (previously $400), with the foldable now starting at $1,299. There are also increased trade-in values.

Towards Pixel Fold Towards Pixel 8 Pro Pixel 7 Pro $470 $360 Pixel 7 $390 $320 Pixel 6a $210 $210 Pixel 6 Pro $400 $300 Pixel 6 $340 $260 Pixel 5a $180 $180 iPhone 14 Pro Max $900 $750 iPhone 14 Pro $700 $650 iPhone 14 $270 $470 Galaxy Z Fold 4 $600 $380 Galaxy Z Fold 3 $450 $270 Galaxy S23 Ultra $625 $625 Galaxy S22 Ultra $460 $460 Galaxy S21 Ultra $450 $360

Finally, the Pixel 7a is $125 off at $374. These deals end on April 6, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Other Pixel discounts during this Google Store spring sale include: