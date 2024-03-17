 Skip to main content

Google Store boosts Pixel 8 Pro discount, Pixel Fold down to $1,299

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 17 2024 - 4:00 am PT
0 Comments

Following the last sale in February, the US Google Store is once again discounting the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro this spring.

Google has increased the Pixel 8 Pro discount by $50 to $250. $200 was previously the biggest discount, with the phone now starting at $749. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 is $499 after a $200 discount, previously $150.

The US Google Store is taking $500 off the Pixel Fold (previously $400), with the foldable now starting at $1,299. There are also increased trade-in values.

Towards Pixel FoldTowards Pixel 8 Pro
Pixel 7 Pro$470$360
Pixel 7$390$320
Pixel 6a$210$210
Pixel 6 Pro$400$300
Pixel 6$340$260
Pixel 5a$180$180
iPhone 14 Pro Max$900$750
iPhone 14 Pro$700$650
iPhone 14$270$470
Galaxy Z Fold 4$600$380
Galaxy Z Fold 3$450$270
Galaxy S23 Ultra$625$625
Galaxy S22 Ultra$460$460
Galaxy S21 Ultra$450$360

Finally, the Pixel 7a is $125 off at $374. These deals end on April 6, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Other Pixel discounts during this Google Store spring sale include:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Store

Google Store
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com