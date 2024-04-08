Chromecast with Google TV rolling out third update in four months

Following the addition of Fast Pair and the Audio output switcher at the end of February, a new Chromecast with Google TV update with the March 2024 security patch is now rolling out.

STTL.240206.002 (from STTE.231215.005) brings the Android security patch level to Mar 2024 (from Jan 2024).

While the release notes for last month’s big update also just said “other bug fixes and performance improvements,” today’s 72.55MB release is much much smaller than the previous 169MB update or the 148MB patch in January. As always, the online release notes have yet to be refreshed.

With three releases in four months, Google is so far outpacing 2023’s update cadence: January, April, May, July, October, December.

The Chromecast with Google TV remains on Android 12 after today’s March 2024 update, and we’re not seeing new firmware for the voice remote. On your Chromecast with Google TV, go to Settings > System > About > System update.

Besides Fast Pair and easier output switching, Google this year has also tweaked the Chromecast with Google TV homescreen with circular app icons that are much smaller than the previous rectangular cards.

