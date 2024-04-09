Google Play Store bug removes ‘My apps’ shortcut

There’s an annoying bug with the Google Play Store where the handy “My apps” app shortcut disappears.

The issue involves long-pressing the Google Play icon on your homescreen and not seeing the “My apps” shortcut that takes you directly to the “Manage apps & devices” page. It saves you from having to first tap for the account menu in the top-right corner, and is the fastest way to see if you have any available updates.

You instead just see “App info.” This bug has been happening over the past few weeks. To the best of our knowledge, it’s not a sign of the Play Store removing this shortcut. Rather, the Android app shortcut sometimes disappears after Google Play silently updates to the latest version in the background. It does not appear to be version-specific.

To get back the shortcut, you can go to system App info for the Play Store > Storage & cache > Clear storage. Keep in mind that this will wipe the last updated list/dates, will require you to set purchase authentication preferences again, and more.

A less invasive solution that might work is waiting for the next Play Store update. To see if any are available, open Settings > About > Update Play Store.

