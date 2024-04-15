Visible is rolling out annual plans with significant discounts

Visible has a reputation as one of the most affordable cellular plans on the market that won’t short you on performance. Today, Visible announced it’s adding a more affordable annual payment plan that ends up saving the user more.

Visible announced that starting on April 17, the service would be offering a new way to pay for network access. Rather than limiting users to a monthly payment plan, an annual plan would be added that would cut a decent chunk of cost off of the final bill.

This came after Visible altered its plan structure and the way the company approached offering certain features. The service opted to remove Party Pay – a way to save more money with added friends and family – for a new tier, Visible+.

Visible+ currently offers 5G Ultra Wideband and a “premium network experience,” while the standard Visible plan brings 5G but not UWB. Both have unlimited talk, text, and data, but the standard tier isn’t prioritized as Visible needs to use Verizon’s towers to operate.

The most you’ll ever pay for a Visible plan is $45/month, which is already a deep discount compared to the rest of the cellular market. The standard Visible plan comes in at $30/month, which is the perfect plan for those who need a solid connection with unlimited data and eSIM support.

With the new annual payment plans, it’s now possible to save $145 on Visible+ and $25 on the standard tier. A full year on Visible+ costs $395, while the Visible plan will cost $275. The plan favors the higher tier in terms of savings. In reality, that yearly cost comes out to $32/month for 5G UWB and a solid unlimited connection.

Of course, this assumes that users will want to prepay for an entire year of service. For someone like myself who has been on Visible’s books for several years, this seems like a great option to save some money – assuming they don’t bring changes that would convince me to jump ship. But at an estimated $32/month for a genuinely good cellular plan, that’s an enticing offer.

Visible notes that new members can sign up on April 17, and existing ones will see these options in May.

More on Visible: