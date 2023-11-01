 Skip to main content

Visible expands its 15-day free trial with eSIM to Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 1 2023 - 7:29 am PT
0 Comments

Available starting today, Visible is expanding its free eSIM-based trials to Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones after previously barring Android users from the offer and only supporting iPhones.

Back in January of 2022, Verizon-owned carrier Visible announced an eSIM-based free trial program for users interested in trying out the network. The trial was available exclusively to select iPhones at the time because, back then, Android phones weren’t supported on eSIM at all on Visible.

Visible went on to add eSIM support on Android later in 2022, and has since expanded to more new models.

Now, the carrier is also finally expanding its free trial to Android phones too.

If you have a supported Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy device, you can now sign up for a 15-day free trial on Visible, no credit card required. The trial works via eSIM, allowing users to just download their SIM and start using the network. You’ll need an unlocked, compatible phone, as well as not being a current Visible customer or having used the trial within the past year.

What Android phones are compatible with Visible’s eSIM free trial? The list is currently limited to Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices exclusively. It works on any Pixel released after the Pixel 4a (including the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro) and most high-end Samsung devices, including all foldables, Galaxy S20 and newer, and the Galaxy A54.

As a part of the signup process for the free trial, you’ll need to enter your IMEI. Visible also notes in an email to 9to5Google that you can test drive the network during the trial and, if you decide to switch, you can later port over your existing number from another carrier.

More on Android:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Google Pixel Visible

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.