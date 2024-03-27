Visible+ gains free smartwatch service, faster hotspot, more

Verizon’s MVNO carrier Visible is enhancing its premium Visible+ plans with a handful of new features, including smartwatch service and a faster hotspot, all for the same price.

The central selling point of Visible has always been its affordable, flat-rate unlimited plans. In recent years, the company split its offerings into two distinct plans, the $25/month Visible base plan and the $45/month Visible+ option. The latter introduces access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband networks with unlimited “premium data” usage plus 50 GB of “premium data” on Verizon’s other networks. You also gain access to greatly expanded international calling and texting.

Today, the gap between these two plans is expanding even further. For the same $45 per month price, subscribers will now have free service for their smartwatch. Previously, adding a smartwatch required paying an additional $5 per month. As of today, that monthly rate is increasing to $10 for Visible’s base plan customers. If you’ve already added a smartwatch to your plan, you’ll keep the lower rate.

However, it’s worth noting that Visible currently only supports the Apple Watch, with the company offering no timeline for supporting Wear OS devices like the Pixel Watch or Galaxy Watch.

Visible+ customers are also now entitled to faster mobile hotspot capabilities, bumping from 5 Mbps to a maximum speed of 10 Mbps, still with no data limitations. This should make it easier to browse from your connected laptop or tablet while away from Wi-Fi.

Lastly, the company is expanding its international connectivity options for Visible+ subscribers. When traveling internationally, you can now take advantage of Visible’s “Global Pass,” which offers unlimited calls/texts and 2GB of mobile data for $10 per day. Additionally, customers can enjoy one free day of Global Pass per month. Meanwhile, Visible+ subscribers visiting Mexico or Canada now have 2GB of full-speed roaming data per month followed by unlimited 3G connectivity.

Alongside these announcements, Visible is also cementing a new perk for all customers. For the last year, the company has piloted a “Connection Protection” program, which offers up to three free months of service to customers facing layoffs. Starting today, Connection Protection is available to all Visible and Visible+ subscribers, giving its members a chance to get back on their feet without worrying about how they can pay their phone bills to get callbacks from prospective employers.