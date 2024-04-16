Nothing Ear and Ear (a) sound analysis reveals improvements to audio quality [Video]

Nothing is set to launch its new Ear and Ear (a) later this week and, ahead of that, a sound analysis of the new earbuds is revealing that, yes, the audio quality is getting better.

Through its first handful of launches, Nothing’s earbuds have been regarded as having some of the best overall audio quality at their price points, with Ear (2) having been especially beloved. So hopes are high that Nothing’s next-generation release would be even better.

Ahead of the April 18 launch, Brandon Lee of the YouTube channel This is Tech Today along with Douglas of DMS3TV took a deeper dive into the sound of Nothing Ear and Ear (a).

This analysis of the sound on Nothing’s new earbuds reveals that the audio quality is getting better, though only marginally. The full video offers a deep look into the changes and the perspective of an audiophile and an audio engineer, but the short version is that the best things of past Nothing earbuds are being improved here. Ear and Ear (a) will not be particularly heavy on bass, but they are apparently much more balanced overall.

Notably, it’s mentioned that Nothing Ear are adding a “Bass Boost” option this year, and that will be enabled by default. However, the analysis here found that having that option enabled doesn’t ruin the highs you’ll hear while listening to music, as that setting can often do on other earbuds.

Another interesting tidbit comes with comparing Ear to Ear (a). The cheaper Ear (a) apparently lack an Advanced EQ option, and also have slightly different sound compared to Ear, but it’s not necessarily worse. The overall pick for sound quality, pricing aside, was Nothing Ear.

While sound is a bit subjective and personal, it looks like Nothing Ear and Ear (a) are going to be a great fit for most people by offering a natural and balanced take on audio quality. It’s also mentioned that both earbuds, but especially Ear (a), apparently punch above their price class when it comes to audio quality.

Nothing is set to launch its new buds on April 18.

