Google releases updated April builds for Pixel 7, Fold, and 8 series

Google today released new Android 14 QPR2 builds with the April 2024 security patch for the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Fold, 8, and 8 Pro, though there isn’t an on-device OTA update at the moment.

This comes two weeks after the usual update, with these mid-cycle/month Android 14 QPR2 releases not identified on Google’s Factory/OTA Images site. Assuming Google didn’t forget to apply a carrier label, this would suggest they are the global builds instead of a build for users in a particular country that haven’t gotten the April update yet. There’s no additional Pixel Tablet update today.

B1 is appended to the Pixel 7/Pro, Pixel 7a, and Pixel 8/Pro builds numbers, while the Pixel Fold goes from A1 to A2. This further implies this is a minor update.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Pixel owners already on the April security patch aren’t seeing new on-device OTA updates. We’ve reached out to Google for more information.

Android 14 QPR3 — currently on Beta 2.1 — is not expected until June, so we’re in one for a more minor update next month. Android 15 Beta 1 is out, with the lack of NFC (for tap-to-pay) being a dealbreaker for daily driver usage.

