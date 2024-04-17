OnePlus Pad Go will go on sale in Europe from April 23

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Pad Go – a mid-range Android tablet – is set to go on sale in Europe from April 23.

Originally, this Android tablet was only launched in India. However, it was hinted that it would come to more regions in due course. The Chinese tech brand famous for its “Never Settle” ethos has now explicitly confirmed that the OnePlus Pad Go will be available in Europe from April 23. Local pricing was not mentioned, but the Pad Go is up for pre-order at OnePlus.com with a £1 desposit.

The OnePlus Pad Go has an 11.35-inch, 2408 x 1720 LCD panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate, down from 144 Hz. It shows off Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.2 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. Paired with that is 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage, and the whole package is powered by an 8,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging – no charger comes in the box though. It’s also in a new “Twin Mint” colorway with a two-tone look with a “frosted” and glossy sections.

In India, it costs just INR 23,999 or around $290. If OnePlus can keep the Pad Go price below the €350 mark in Europe that would be a fairly substantial package that competes with lots of Samsung’s low-end Tab A-series Android tablets.

Alongside the OnePlus Pad Go, there will be an exclusive “lifestyle” version of the OnePlus Watch 2 launching in Europe. No details were shared, but this is believed to be a new “Nordic Blue” color variant that was leaked just a few days ago. It’s likely to have the same €299/£299 price tag when unveiled.

More on OnePlus: